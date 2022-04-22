Indie California rock band Follow Me Dark makes their formal introduction with the release of the band’s debut EP, titled An Offering. Before the EP, the band accrued a buzz with their 90’s alt-rock, early 2000’s emo and metal with a dash of classic rock sound. For the intro, the band’s EP is a captivating journey through cross-genre soundscapes.

Follow Me Dark is a genre-pushing alternative rock/metal band formed in Grass Valley, CA in 2019. Consisting of Stephen Kozak (vocals/guitar), Sean Delphi (guitar), Elliott Grove (bass), and Jim Boots (drums), the band’s sound ranges from wailing metal riffs to intricate textural interludes, from melodic rock choruses to emotional breakdowns, from bliss to hysteria, agony to triumph. The music takes the listener on a journey through emotional and spiritual peaks and valleys, daring us to step outside the tunnel visions of modern life and connect to the mythical undertaking of perfecting the soul, rocking the hell out along the way.

A three-song debut, An Offering stuns with incisive lyrics and edgy instrumentals that challenge the computer-driven music of 2022. While each and every song stands strongly on its own, the EP feels like an organic merging of creative inspirations. The band always puts the song first, which is reflected in their collaborative spirit. By allowing each band member an equal say in the songwriting process, their tracks offer sounds with wide appeal, dipping their toes into nostalgia while always looking forward to what’s to come. The EP is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as the band preps for a full-length album — currently in the works.

Listen to the full EP below.