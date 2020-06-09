BLACK LIVES MATTER – WORDS FROM A WALDMAN

There would be no rock and roll without the Black community. Black performers and songwriters shaped the record industry and we’ve been profiting from their culture for years and years. It would be insensitive and foolish to say nothing during this time. All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.
