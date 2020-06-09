BLACK LIVES MATTER – WORDS FROM A WALDMAN

There would be no rock and roll without the Black community. Black performers and songwriters shaped the record industry and we’ve been profiting from their culture for years and years. It would be insensitive and foolish to say nothing during this time. All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.

Please check out these resources:

100 Black Owned Businesses to Support

How Racism Shaped the Music Industry

For Parents Who Want To Teach Their Children About Race

Anti-racism Resources for White People

Master List of Bail Funds

How To Financially Help BLM With No Money

Los Angeles: Daily Protest Postings

How to Be an Ally

Systemic Racism Explained

MASTER LIST FOR EVERYTHING