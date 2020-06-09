ALL FOR A GREAT CAUSE – A letter from Hawthorne Heights

Dear Hawthorne Heights fans and Skeleton Club:

We need you now more than ever for this fundraising endeavor.

We are giving our fans the opportunity to purchase a performance of any song from our entire catalogue. LITERALLY ANY SONG from our 16 year career. It doesn’t have to be a rare song, just choose a song you would like us to play.

All you have to do is purchase a song, and write which song you want in the NOTES SECTION. Feel free to write a dedication there too, if you want to purchase on someone else’s behalf. Choose one song per purchase. We will be performing these songs during a Facebook Live broadcast on our page on June 18th at 8:30pm EST.

We will take all the songs purchased and create a set list which will be performed over Facebook Live for everyone to see. The show will be FREE. All net profits from the sales of the songs in the set list will be donated to the Ohio NAACP. We will play as many sets as it takes to fulfill all the songs, because we want to help as much as possible.

It is time to be better. It is time for action. Let’s help our friends and neighbors form a brighter future together. It’s time to be an ally with the black community.

With hope, love, and peace.

Please join us.

Sincerely, Hawthorne Heights

Purchase a performance HERE