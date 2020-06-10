The NYC Sensation B-Hazz “Throw It Back” On New Hit

The phenomenal B-Hazz, a fast-rising New York recording artist known for buzzworthy raps, developed a large following with a streak of hits in “Way We Livin” and “One Day (G.O.A.T.)”. Now he is ready to kick things up a notch in 2020 with the promise of a new project which is kickstarted by the visual of the lead single, titled, “Throw It Back”.

In the visual, B-Hazz sits comfortably on his throne as he kicks a couple of hypnotizing dance lyrics to command the ladies to the dance floor and drop it low. Directed by NAF, “Throw It Back” is a song perfect for any occasion and the perfect introduction for any newfound fan. B-Hazz magnetic personality has created a large following on social media that is awaiting his next move in anticipation of the upcoming project.

B-Hazz on making “Throw It Back,” “While writing this record, my intention was to create something that could be heard as a rap song while playing as a pop song. The first thought that came to mind after laying out the chorus for ‘Throw It Back’ was how much potential it could have to be a strip club anthem. After hearing Rise’s instrumental, I knew what I had to do to really snatch up listeners’ attention.”

Stream it above. “Throw It Back” is available now everywhere on his own imprint.

Take a look at the visual below.