GunFight Loads Up The “Ammo” in New Single

Coming in strong with a hot visual, GunFight’s latest single “Ammo” is undoubtedly one of his most exciting to date. Releasing music for a handful of years now, the talented producer has gathered a lot of experience and is clearly not confined by preconceived notions about what bass music should be, always making sure to keep things interesting and his releases diverse.

“Ammo” is yet another great testament to this; following GunFight’s singles “Simulation” and “Lethal”, this one takes a unique drum & bass approach. GunFight offers a perfect combination of bass and melodies on the single, introducing listeners to his world with sinister arpeggios and bass stabs before the drop explodes into a series of metallic synths and robotic vocals.

“The Drum n Bass culture and movement has always meant a lot to me. I’m excited to finally unleash this one for the community. The dystopian generation is here and we’re just getting started,” says GunFight.