Alternative/pop trio Concrete Castles have just announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album, Brand New Me, on August 25th via Velocity Records and Equal Vision Records. The album is the follow-up to their debut album, Wish I Missed U, which was released back in September 2021 and featured Circa Survive‘s Anthony Green on the title-track.

On the upcoming album, Concrete Castles’ Guitarist Matt Yost shares “This album has been filled with so many new experiences for us. New direction, new ways we approach writing music, and new videos. Each release we just got better and better and we can’t wait to finally put out the finished album “Brand New Me.’”

In anticipation for Brand New Me, Concrete Castles have shared a new single, “Kill the Lights.” It is the third song released from he album, following “Smile” and “Disappear (Like Magic).”

Check out the accompanying music video for “Kill the Lights” below and pre-order Brand New Me here.

Concrete Castles began performing covers, building their presence on Youtube under the name First To Eleven. With over 1.6M subscribers and well over half a billion cumulative views on YouTube, First To Eleven has created an incredible fanbase as a cover band, re-imagining popular songs with an added rock edge. Releasing new music weekly, the band has surpassed all expectations, finding passionate music lovers who are drawn to their stylings of the songs. The rapidly growing First To Eleven audience is as devoted as the band is talented, often supporting them through exclusive perks on the band’s Patreon page. In addition to their well-watched YouTube channel, their EP’s and merch are available for purchase on their website so fans can jam with their music on demand.

Fans will be able to experience the upcoming album live as Concrete Castles will be hitting the road this fall on the “Emo Dreams Tour” in support of Icon For Hire along with Conquer Divide and The Funeral Portrait.

Check out all of the album details and their upcoming tour dates below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Immortal Kill The Lights Disappear (Like Magic) Smile So Addicted Jealousy Running From The Daylight Dollhouse Where Are You Now? Lucky You Won’t See Me Again

Tour dates:

10/4 – Great Falls, MT

10/6 – Boise, ID

10/7 – Spokane, WA

10/8 – Seattle, WA

10/10 – San Francisco, CA

10/12 – Fresno, CA

10/13 – Anaheim, CA

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA

10/15 – San Diego, CA

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV

10/18 – Phoenix, AZ

10/19 – El Paso, TX

10/21 – Lubbock, TX

10/22 – San Antonio, TX

10/24 – Houston, TX

10/25 – Corpus Christi, TX

10/27 – Destin, FL

10/28 – Winter Park, FL

10/29 – Jacksonville, FL

10/30 – Atlanta, GA

10/31 – Memphis, TN