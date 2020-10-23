EXCLUSIVE: Stream Moonbeau’s new single, “All Summer,” here

Moonbeau proudly boasts their home as Cincinnati and rural Kentucky, and this juxtaposed lifestyle comes through into their music. The husband and wife duo — Christian Gough (Guitar/Vocals) and Claire Gough (Keys/Vocals) — are perhaps best known for their 80’s inspired aesthetic and synth/pop sound, delivering something fun and nostalgic with each and every note.

Celebrated by their community, Moonbeau has won three Cincinnati Entertainment Awards for Best Electronic (2018 + 2019) and Best Album (2018). Moonbeau has also shared the stage with established acts such as; COIN, K. Flay, PUBLIC, Cindy Wilson, In The Valley Below, Com Truise, Chad Valley, flor, and Bad Veins. Festival performances include US @ Urban Outfitters, Midpoint Music Festival, Bunbury, Brite Winter, and Hell’s Half Mile.

After being furloughed, the duo began renovating a 1985 RV to live and travel full-time. Looking forward, they hope to get back to collaboration and performing with musicians across the country in the future.

Today, though, Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with Moonbeau to premiere their new single, “All Summer,” which can be heard below.

“All Summer” is an upbeat post-summer bummer break-up song. Relationships that evolve over the summer months are heavily romanticized in movies, music, and in our own lives. This song is about the moment you look back on your short-lived fling and have forgotten what you even liked about that person in the first place. Like a passing thought, “All Summer” was written quickly,” explains Christian. “I was sitting in my old bedroom at my parent’s house when I decided to pick up the bass guitar and the bass line for the song just came out right away. The demo was finished in less than an hour which is unusual for me, typically it takes a few hours to get my ideas out. We filmed the music video last year in a historic neighborhood called Woodruff Place in Indianapolis, IN. The area had so much charm which made it an idyllic childhood home for our main character and all the more sappier when the viewer finds out she’s leaving town. Naturally, her crush captured their best moments on film so she’ll always have good memories to look back on.”