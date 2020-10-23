Mike Rosenberg, better known simply as Passenger, has announced that he will be releasing his new album, Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted, on January 8th, 2021.

In addition to announcing the album, Rosenberg has released the title-track from the album, with an accompanying music video. He has also announced that all physical packaging of CDs and Vinyl will be made of 100% recycled material, and one tree will be planted for every physical piece sold via the Passenger webstore thanks to a partnership with Ecologi and the Eden Project. Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted is available to pre-order here.

For Passenger, there was a proposed year of busking, festivals, and headline shows that has of course been postponed until 2021, tentatively speaking. However, Rosenberg invites fans to an intimate evening at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall for an exclusive performance film that will be broadcast on January 10th, 2021 to celebrate the album’s release. Everyone who pre-orders the album will receive priority access to the event.

The accompanying music video for the title-track, which can be found below, finds Passenger and his bandmates dressed as downhearted clowns playing to a room of the drunk and broken hearted. “This video was so much fun to make,” Rosenberg says. “I’m a huge fan of ‘The Joker,’ and as the lyrics in the chorus of the song mention ‘jokers and ‘jesters,’ it felt like the perfect opportunity to dress up like a clown and freak everyone out. The idea of setting it in a really grim and depressing bar room environment really helps bring out the story within the song.”

The majority of Passenger’s Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted was written when Rosenberg was newly single. “Coming out of a break-up creates such a fragile window,” he reflects. “You’re incredibly vulnerable for a few months. You’re so used to the safety of being with somebody and suddenly you’re out in the world on your own. And you get pissed and probably make some bad decisions. In some ways, you make it worse for yourself. But it’s a heady moment, losing love and being drunk. And it’s universal. Everyone goes through it at some stage.”

Artwork:

Track-listing: