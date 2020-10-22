Today, Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the return of Aftershock to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on October 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th. The expanded 2021 festival promises to be bigger and better than, including an all-new Thursday night concert — an epic celebratory evening to kick off the anticipated return of the festival that has sold out for the last five consecutive years.

As was previously confirmed, Aftershock 2021 will be headlined by Metallica (performing two unique sets, one on Friday and one on Sunday) and My Chemical Romance (Saturday), who were both confirmed for the sold-out postponed 2020 event. The rest of the 2021 lineup features Limp Bizkit, Social Distortion, The Offspring, Rise Against, Seether, Rancid, Skillet, and many more.

Rancid said, “We can’t wait to play at Aftershock 2021 with our Bay Area brothers Metallica. We first played with them on the Lollapalooza tour in 1996 along with the Ramones and later down the road we toured across South America together. It’s gonna be wild, see ya in the pit!”

Passes are on sale now and can be purchased for only $20 down. Payments will then be spread out over the next nine months, beginning in December. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early and save since 3-Day and Single Day pass prices will increase in the coming weeks. 4-Day passes are very limited and there will be no single day passes sold for Thursday night. Passes for Aftershock have sold out for five years straight.

The full line-up can be found below, head here for more information on the festival.

Thursday, October 7: Limp Bizkit, Parkway Drive, Testament, Hatebreed, Exodus, Knocked Loose, Fit For A King

Friday, October 8: Metallica, Rancid, Volbeat, SEETHER, +LIVE+, Skillet, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Pop Evil, Butcher Babies, Des Rocs, Ayron Jones, Crobot, Cleopatrick, Ego Kill Talent, Crown Lands, UnityTX, Contracult Collective

Saturday, October 9: My Chemical Romance, The Offspring, Machine Gun Kelly, Gojira, ?? ??? (TBA reunion), Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Asking Alexandria, Body Count, Badflower, Thursday, L7, Atreyu, Bones UK, South of Eden, The Black Moods, Another Day Dawns, American Teeth

Sunday, October 10: Metallica, Social Distortion, Rise Against, Mastodon, Pennywise, The Pretty Reckless, Black Veil Brides, Steel Panther, Yelawolf, Grandson, From Ashes To New, Alien Weaponry, LAW, The Blue Stones, The Contortionist, Higher Power, Creeper, The Cold Stares