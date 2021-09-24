Earlier this week, the Brooklyn- Based emo band, Taking Meds released their lead single, “Lifesaver,” from their upcoming album Terrible News From Wonderful Men. This single takes everything listeners love about emo/math-rock music, and combine it with heavier punk and post-hardcore sounds.

The music video adds a very goofy, nonsensical atmosphere to the dark tone of the song- making the visuals a little more lighthearted in comparison to the lyrics.

Terrible News From Wonderful Men, is out this November via Smartpunk records. Keep an eye out for their next single “ Daylily Gardener,” later in October.

Taking Meds is also setting out on tour to support Microwave on their month-long run, where you can hear some of these new songs played live.