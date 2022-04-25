After the success of “Psychophyroaduiophile,” popular DIY recording artist sympL continues his campaign trail with the release of his latest single, titled “No Water.”

The second single off the artist’s next project. The song revisits the arpeggiated synths and breakbeat drum patterns of 90’s – while adding a wobbling bassline beneath it all. The message is one of a society unraveling from within – from the contaminated waters in Flint, Michigan to the irony of a country built on immigration while harboring racism, sympL seeks to capture the hypocrisy with more of a tongue-in-cheek outlook than being aggressively political.

sympL on the song’s message: “But then something happened. Pawns took the rooks, the knights, and the magic… It ain’t safe no more. If you’ve got riches better pay the poor…”

“No Water” and sympL’s previous hit follows up the artist’s buzzing 2020 album Rogue Vessel. A preview of what to expect inside sympL’s next project, he brings together modern social commentary and sardonic, yet witty lyricism backed by an infectious & almost frantic cadence – somewhere between Big Daddy Kane and the Dead Kennedys.

sympL’s upcoming album is scheduled for a late-2022 release via Dropp Science Technologies. “No Water” is available everywhere now and for more on sympL’s forthcoming project, follow the rising star’s social media today for daily updates and more. And for newfound fans, “No Water” and “Psychophyroaudiophile” are the perfect origin point to hop on the sympL’s bandwagon.

Get ready for sympL’s upcoming album today. Check out the latest single, “No Water,” below.