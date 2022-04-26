Rikki, the Westchester star-on-the-rise who caught the culture’s attention with the Moneybagg Yo collaboration “Is It Over,” prepares for her best new artist run with the release of her latest single “No Lz.” Produced by Marvelous, on the track, Rikki makes it clear Woodz is the prize as opposed to just an option in any situation. For Rikki, the latest release is a long time coming and is notably her favorite song yet. She explains:

“I’ve been holding on to this one for a minute. This is one of my favorite songs right here! I love it with all my heart and soul. So excited to finally share this with the world.”

“Is It Over” and “No Lz” has earned Rikki Woodz a steady flow of 15,415 monthly listeners on Spotify. Rikki’s latest is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan. Her debut project is expected in late-2022 via Super Nova Music.

Check out Rikki’s latest single below, then follow the new star on social media.