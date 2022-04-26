The Brotherly Love-meets-The Windy City for an impactful new hit.

Terian Mack, a Philadelphia songwriter, painter, and recording artist with a story of triumph and persistence, prepares for Independence Day with the release of his latest single, titled “I Know.” For the new song, Mack nabs former Maybach Music Group and Chicago recording artist Rockie Fresh for the upcoming album’s lead single. Together, Mack and Fresh are electrifying with their impressive chemistry, witty wordplay and so much more. The new single follows his debut attendance of The Grammys, which was documented by Lancaster Online.

“I wanna thank GOD for keeping me safe and most importantly surrounding me with love, respect, and support,” said Mack in a press release. “This weekend was literally a dream come true. I used to watch the Grammys with my grammy and now I’ve experienced the greatest night in music for myself. This release doubles as a sonic celebration and the beginning of the roll-out for my best body of work to date.”

“I Know” is slated to appear on Terian Mack’s new album on Independence Day (July 4) via Larger Than Life-United Masters. For more on the upcoming project and what’s next for Terian Mack, follow him on social media. Get familiar with Terian Mack today.

Check out Mack and Fresh’s new single below.