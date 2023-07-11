Critically-acclaimed Morgan Wade has just released another new song, “80’s Movie.” The song is another preview off of her upcoming second album, Psychopath, which will be released on August 25th. Pre-orders can be found here.

The upbeat and breezy single was written by Wade and frequent collaborator Sadler Vaden.

“If you want to feel instantly happy, you can watch a feel-good movie from the 80’s and it’ll cheer you right up”, said Wade. “That nostalgic, joyful sentiment is what we were channeling when writing this song and I think we got there. ‘80’s Movie’ is fun, melodic and light-hearted and I am so excited it’s finally here.”

Watch the music video for “80’s Movie” below.

Excitement continues to grow for Psychopath, an astounding 13-track LP crafted with the help of notable musical talents, from A-list songwriters to studio musicians and Wade’s longtime producer-guru/song whisperer Vaden.

Wade has been no stranger to the road throughout the first quarter of 2023 on her headlining NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN TOUR, which sold out 35 shows, with more than 40,000 tickets sold. With huge acclaim for her US shows, she was also a smash hit across the UK on her recent headline tour, playing venues three times the size of her visit here last year.