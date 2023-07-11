The future of country is named Hannah Ellis.

Hannah Ellis is taking the country music scene by storm with her vibrant new single, “Wine Country,” released under Curb Records. This infectious track has quickly become the anthem of the summer, capturing the hearts of fans and radio stations alike. Its undeniable appeal and catchy melodies have solidified Ellis as a rising star in the industry.

With “Wine Country,” Ellis effortlessly combines the best of both worlds, infusing a touch of boujee elegance into the rustic charm of the backroads. The song’s pop-country twang and spirited lyrics transport listeners to a carefree summer day, raising a glass to the joys of life. Ellis showcases her versatility and authenticity as an artist, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with.

During her recent performance at the CMA Festival, Ellis’s live show witnessed an incredible moment when a flash mob erupted in the audience, dancing along to her performance on the Chevy Vibes Stage. This display of appreciation from her dedicated fans is a testament to the connection she has forged with her audience through her music.

The accompanying music video for “Wine Country” adds another layer of charm to the already enchanting track. Filmed in the scenic locations of Napa Valley, California, the video captures the essence of the phrase “wine country” by highlighting the beauty of the region. With a delightful nod to the energy of shows like “Real Housewives,” the video strikes a perfect balance between sophistication and country flair. Ellis’s playful personality shines through, creating a joyful and entertaining visual experience.

In addition to her undeniable talent as a singer, Ellis proves her songwriting prowess by co-writing “Wine Country” with Clint Lagerberg and her husband, Nick Wayne. This collaboration showcases her ability to craft lyrics that resonate with listeners, all while infusing the song with her own personality and experiences.

With tour dates announced to support the release of “Wine Country,” fans can look forward to experiencing Ellis’s infectious energy and captivating stage presence firsthand. Her performances are sure to be filled with toe-tapping melodies and an atmosphere of pure joy.

Hannah Ellis’s “Wine Country” is a refreshing addition to the country music scene, offering a vibrant and relatable anthem for the summer. Her ability to seamlessly blend genres and capture the essence of carefree living is a testament to her artistry. With her infectious personality and undeniable talent, Ellis is undoubtedly a rising star to watch out for in the country music landscape.

Hannah Ellis – Tour Dates:

Sunday, 7/16 – Grand Ole Opry – Nashville, TN

Saturday, 7/22 – Deep Water Vineyard/Weekend Winedown – Wadmalaw Island, SC

Saturday, 7/29 – Whitehall Food and Fun Fest – Whitehall (Columbus), OH

Tuesday, 8/8 – Chase Field/Arizona DiamondBacks Game – Phoenix, AZ

Friday, 8/18 – Amphitheater at Los Colonias Park – Grand Junction, CO (w/Billy Currington)

Saturday, 8/19 – Ford Wyoming Center – Casper, Wyoming (w/Billy Currington)

Thursday, 9/7 – Carol’s Pub – Chicago, IL

Friday, 9/8 – Odawa Casino – Petosky, MI

Saturday, 9/9 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

Friday, 9/22 – The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park (St. Cloud), MN (w/Billy Currington)

Saturday, 9/23 – Vetter Stone Amphitheater – Mankato, MN (w/Billy Currington)