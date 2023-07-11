Today, Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has just released another brand new single, “Post Traumatic Blues.” The song is lifted from his forthcoming new album, CMF2, which will be released on September 15th.

“‘Post Traumatic Blues’ is my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD,” says Taylor. “Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them.”

Listen to “Post Traumatic Blues” below.

Back in May, Taylor released the first single “Beyond,” which is currently in the top 15 at Rock Radio after just six weeks.

The upcoming album CMF2 follows up Taylor’s 2020 solo debut CMFT, which featured the #1 Billboard Active Rock single “Black Eyes Blue” and streaming sensation “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie).

“My first solo album was kind of where I was coming from. This album is more where we’re going,” Taylor adds. CMF2 – where Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin – packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour.

CMF2 is Taylor’s first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

1. The Box Post Traumatic Blues Talk Sick Breath Of Fresh Smoke Beyond We Are The Rest Midnight Starmate Sorry Me Punchline Someday I’ll Change Your Mind All I Want Is Hate Dead Flies

Tour dates:

8/25 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *

8/27 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater *

8/28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore *

8/30 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom *

8/31 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

9/2 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory *

9/3 – Pryor, OK – Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (Rocklahoma) ***

9/5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *

9/7 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues *

9/9 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

9/10 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway (Blue Ridge Rock Festival) ***

9/12 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater *

9/13 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

9/15 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale **

9/16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount **

9/18 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues **

9/19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues **

9/21 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall **

9/22 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky Exposition Center (Louder Than Life) ***

9/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues **

9/25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues **

9/27 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel **

9/28 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre **

9/29 – Henderson, NV – The Dollar Loan Center ***

10/1 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues **

10/3 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium **

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern **

10/7 – Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival) ***

* w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons

** w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura

*** Festival / Radio show