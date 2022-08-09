Mastermind Music Group presents 9Milly‘s new single, “Green Bean featuring Cuzin Ryan.” The Miami-based powerhouse 3MG is leaving no room for doubt with its latest offering. Labelmates, 9Milly, and Cuzin Ryan pair perfectly on this smoothly produced banger. The Green Bean got the young moguls going thru mood swings and losing things. If you have ever been “tore up from the floor up,” this track is definitely for you.

From the home of Blue Wave Beaches and Dania Beach, Florida, 9Milly is 3MG’s “rookie of the year”. 9Milly comes from the urban areas, which you will not see on tour guides. Gun violence, gangs, and death are more of what 9Milly would describe his hometown, yet his family ties and his well-established roots are with him everywhere he goes.

9Milly is currently focusing his efforts on reaching hip hop, urban, and pop enthusiasts.

Watch now.