Internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning British musician YUNGBLUD has released his latest single titled ‘TheEmperor’. This triumphant and fierce new track comes with news that it is has been selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season. Previous artists chosen to soundtrack this high-profile, nationally televised campaign include Imagine Dragons(Natural), Juice WRLD(Come & Go) and Thirty Seconds To Mars(Walk On Water). (Photo credit is Tom Pallant)

“It’s a massive honor to have my song The Emperor chosen as the anthem for ESPN’s college football season. I wrote this song when I was seventeen, it was just an outburst of unfiltered energy that I knew would have its moment one day. I played it live for years but never found the right time to release it until now. College football is such a massive part of American culture and all I ever want to do is bring energy to people, so I can’t wait for the song to bring that energy to the fans and the players at the games all season.”-YUNGBLUD

Rarely does an artist come along such as YUNGBLUD, who has undeniably become Gen-Z’s rock n’ roll poster child. Fearlessly advocating for the weirdos, freaks and the marginalized in the world, from the ground up,YUNGBLUD has amassed legions of dedicated fans from all over the world, who flock to his sold-out shows each night and scream every word to his songs as if their lives depend on it. With co-signs from rock legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones,and Dave Grohl, YUNGBLUD’Strajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

On September 2, YUNGBLUD will release his highly anticipated self-titled studio album [Locomotion/Geffen Records]. The album features previously released fan favorites ‘The Funeral,’ ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,’ and ‘Memories Ft. Willow.’ YUNGBLUD is available for pre-order/add/save HERE.The recently announced YUNGBLUD DELUXE BUNDLES will feature his latest single ‘The Emperor’ and are available for pre-order. For more information on the vinyl, cassette, merchandise, and limited edition signed bundles go to YUNGBLUD STORE.

YUNGBLUD recently wrapped his SOLD OUT European, Australian and New Zealand LIFE ON MARS headlining tour and will be embarking on a slew of high profile European and North American Festival dates this summer and fall, including RIOT Fest in Chicago, Louder Than Life in Louisville, KT, Firefly Festival in Delaware, After Shock in Sacramento, CA and Austin City Limits in Austin, TX. The 24-year-old musician will then commence his recently announced INTERNATIONAL AS FUCK headlining tour in Europe and the UK in October. For more details and tickets go HERE.

In March, YUNGBLUD released’The Funeral’alongside a music video featuring Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne.

‘The Funeral’ has accumulated more than 25 million combined video and global streams and continues to grow. He performed the song on CBS “The Late Late Show with James Corden”.

PRE-ORDER/ADD SAVE YUNGBLUD LP HERE

PRE-ORDER DELUXE BUNDLES HERE