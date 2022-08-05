After “No Lz,” star on the rise recording artist RIKKI keeps the hits coming with the release of the catchy new single, “Stingy.” An experimental track for the rising star, it identifies her persona to fans as she dazzles with infectious production and magnetic lyrics. The song excels her star power to new heights.

“I flew to Vegas for the first time to work with Phil Ivey and his team,” says RIKKI on the making of “Stingy.” “Ivey and Chris Gotti had Lazr pull up to the studio to help me with writing some records. He and I hung out and got to know each other for a while, and he came to the conclusion that I was stingy!! Not really focused on dating unless it’s worthwhile. Next thing I knew, he freestyled an entire song about it and I couldn’t relate more! It is one of my favorite songs to this day.”

“Stingy” follows the success of RIKKI’s debut EP, First Time Lover, which led to the viral hits “Heartbreaker,” produced by Ir Gotti and features Ja Rule in the video, and “Is It Over?” featuring Moneybagg Yo. Both visuals have accumulated more than nine million YouTube views.

“Stingy” is produced by Michael “Lofey” Sandlofer, and available on all digital streaming platforms via Super Nova Music/EMPIRE. After the listen, follow RIKKI on social media for daily news and more.

Check out “Stingy” below.