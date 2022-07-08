With the first week of summer upon us, there was no better way to celebrate the warm weather than at Central Park’s iconic outdoor venue, SummerStage. On June 23rd, two of New York’s latest and greatest bands, MisterWives and Lawrence, brought their “Sounds of Summer” Tour with Winnetka Bowling League.

Winnetka Bowling League kicked off the evening with a highly energetic performance that set the tone and grew anticipation for the headliners that were yet to come. WBL, fronted by award-winning singer/songwriter Matthew Koma, provided the early summer vibes with their sounds. It was a treat to get to see this band perform live in Central Park!

As the sun set over Summerstage, MisterWives took to the stage. The band has been dominating the indie-pop music scene for nearly a decade and their performance this evening was no different. It’s no secret that MisterWives have been through a whirlwind of difficulties throughout recent years. They signed to Fueled by Ramen in 2019 and 2 and a half years later announced they were dropped from the label. This forced the band to go independent once again and, since the announcement, MisterWives released their recent singles “Easy” and “Where Do We Go From Here?” under their label, Resilient Little Records.

MisterWives put on an exquisite performance. Lead singer Mandy Lee bounced across the stage playing hit after hit — including “Reflections,” “Our Own House,” and a cover of No Doubt’s “Just A Girl.” MisterWives are also known for their strong political voice. Standing in front of a massive red screen that read ‘Bans Off Our Bodies,’ Lee took a moment to discuss the importance of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The Supreme Court ruling was still in the air at the time. Hoots and hollers of support erupted throughout the venue before MisterWives concluded their set.

Concluding the evening was fellow New York City-based brother/sister duo Lawrence. Taking to the stage, the eight-piece live band immediately dove into fan-favorite “More.” The energy was alive within Central Park that evening as the colorful, bright lights blasted from the stage and reflected on the trees beyond. Lawrence kept the night going, despite the cloudy post-rain humidity that settled over the crowd. Lawrence played a 15-song set, including an encore of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” which MisterWives joined them for. As all the bands danced and sang across the stage, the party was coming to a close, and fans were riding the high of the “Sounds of Summer” tour all the way home.

This tour was the perfect way to celebrate life’s little things and welcome the warm, fresh summer air. Thank you to Winnetka Bowling League, MisterWives, and Lawrence for reminding us how beautiful life can be despite the surrounding headlines.

