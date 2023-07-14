Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist provocateur Games We Play (aka Emmyn Calleiro) has returned todaywith his brand new catchy single, “All My Untalented Friends (Ooo La La).” The song ushers in a new era for Games We Play, which is accompanied by a self-directed visualizer which can be found below.

Commenting on the new song Emmyn explains, “I moved to LA a year ago and I hated it and also met some people I didn’t really understand ha-ha, so this is a song about it. I don’t live in LA anymore, by the way.”

Fresh on the heels of supporting All Time Low’s North American and European tours, Games We Play returned to the road to support select dates of YUNGBLUD’s U.S. tour, which is currently underway. Continuing to tour with pop-punk’s favorite bands, Games We Play will also be supporting select dates of Fall Out Boy’s North American tour this summer. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

July 14, 2023 – Pier 17 – New York, NY^

July 15, 2023 – Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ^

July 16, 2023 – MGM Music Hall @ Fenway – Boston, MA^

July 18, 2023 – The Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC^

July 19, 2023 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN^

July 21, 2023 – St. Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO^

July 22, 2023 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN^

July 24, 2023 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK^

July 25, 2023 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO^

July 27, 2023 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA ^

July 29, 2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

July 30, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

August 1, 2023 – New York NY – Forest Hills Stadium*

August 4, 2023 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Theme Park Resort*

August 5, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 6, 2023 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

^ Supporting YUNGBLUD

* Supporting Fall Out Boy