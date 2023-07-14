Grammy-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has announced that she will be releasing her new album, Revamped, on September 15th. The album includes rock versions of her previously released hit songs, and has been widely anticipated from fans and critics alike since she began performing rock versions of previous songs live in 2022.

To go along with the album announcement, Lovato has released “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)” which features legendary guitarist Slash. Driven by energetic new vocals and updated production from Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice, and sharp guitar riffs and a high-energy guitar solo from Slash, this new version of “Sorry Not Sorry” successfully turns the pop hit into an electrifying smash rock song.

Speaking on the new song, Lovato said “Slash is an iconic artist who I’ve been a fan of for years, it’s an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of ‘Sorry not Sorry’.” She continues, “With ‘REVAMPED,’ I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

“Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)” follows the release of “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version),” with much more to come on REVAMPED.

With all new vocals and production, the 10-track album REVAMPED sees Demi reimagine her career-defining songs with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision. The re-recorded music showcases Demi’s artistic growth and versatility, as she seamlessly evolves her songs from pop to rock while maintaining her signature powerhouse vocals. The album is now available to pre-order and pre-save.