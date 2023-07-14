Native son of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Wyatt Flores today has announced his signing to Island Records alongside OEG Management. Celebrating the big news, Flores has unveiled a brand new single, “Holes,” which can be found below.

The signing to Island Records is a significant milestone for Flores after spending the last two years releasing 9 independent singles, building a loyal and growing grass-roots country/Americana following.

Drawing influence from country, rock, folk, pop and bluegrass, the Mexican-American artist is working to redefine the cultural landscape for the songwriter/storyteller. Through his music, he tells his stories in his own way with authenticity, collaboration, and a unique sound. Written for his family, “Holes” beautifully tells a story of the ‘cycle of poverty’ prominent in family folklore.

Listen to “Holes” below.

With the release of “Holes,” Flores is working as hard as ever on the road through this summer and early fall. He just kicked off his major run of more than 30 U.S. dates last night, July 13th at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Check out all of his announced upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

7/14 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst**

7/15 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom**

7/16 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades**

7/19 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House**

7/20 Seattle, WA – The Showbox**

7/21 Redmond, OR – FairWell Festival 2023

8/3 Kansas City, MO – Power and Light District***

8/5 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

8/11 Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre^

8/12 Aspen, CO – Belly Up*

8/15 Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre^

8/17 Denver, CO – Globe Hall^

8/18 Red River, NM – 8750 Music and BBQ Festival

8/19 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf^

8/23 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal*

8/25 Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar^^

8/26 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre^^

8/30 Knoxville, TN – Open Chord Music^^

8/31 Nashville, TN – The Basement East^^

9/2 Marietta, GA – Georgia Country Music Fest

9/7 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club^^^

9/8 Bloomington, IN – Bluebird^^^

9/9 Lexington, KY – Burl County Fair

9/12 Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack^^

9/13 Pryor, OK – Born & Raised 2023

9/16 Manhattan, KS – The Manhattan^^

10/8 Monterey, CA – Rebels & Renegades 2023

10/20 Simpsonville, SC – Greenville Country Music Festival 2023

*supporting Charley Crockett

**supporting Charles Wesley Goodwin

***supporting Pecos and the Rooftops

^with special guest Evan Honer

^^with special guest Kaitlyn Kilian

^^^with special guest Philip Bowen