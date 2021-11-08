It ain’t nothing but a Yay Area thing.

San Francisco unites in support of buzzworthy new star Bully Wiz, who drops an infectious new single with two established Bay Area artists in AllBlack and Rayven Justice called “Mob Ties.” DTB on the beat, the new song shows the diversity Wiz and his upcoming album. Black and Justice helming from the Bay, Wiz of El Salvadorian-descent, and all make an undeniable connection with charisma, street lingo and catchy hooks. It’s the perfect exposure for any newly discovered fan. Stream it here via Breakthrough Records.

Wiz’s latest delivers a signature Bay Area hit that continues to establish the region as a unique spot for memorable Hip-Hop. A Latin flavor, Hyphy infused sound and legitimate connections, the song is destined to skyrocket, which he knew from the moment he heard the beat — he explains:

“I started this particular song with the well-known producer DTB,” says Bully Wiz in a press release. “I told him what I envisioned for the song and who I wanted to put on the single (Rayven Justice & AllBlack) he instantly made the beat. Immediately fell in love with the sounds he put together. From there I had Rayven Justice do his thing on the hook with his smooth & bouncy melody so that I could get a feel of where I wanted to take it. After I got done with my verse, I had AllBlack jump in and top it off with his dynamic Oakland flow. Hence we now have ‘Mob Ties’.”

Averaging 15,355 monthly listeners on Spotify, Bully Wiz’s latest follows a trail of buzzing 2021, including “La Cubana,” “California” and “Fastlane.” “Mob Ties” sets up a highly-anticipated album from the rising star, which is expected for a 2022 release. For more on Bully Wiz and new music, follow him on social media.

Stream the new single, “Mob Ties,” now.