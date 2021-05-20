Thirty Seconds To Mars release new music video for “Hail to the Victor” which is a compilation of live footage from their 2018/2019 Monolith Tour. The video comes at what could be the perfect time as we begin to try and get our social lives back together since the arrival of COVID-19. In addition to the live footage, there are also appearances from random fans expressing their biggest fears ranging from suicidal thoughts, depression and loneliness. There’s no doubt that we are all not only missing live music, but the social lives that we all have with friends and family that we so depend on for support.

The band has also released a “Hail to the Victor” limited edition t-shirt where 50% of the profits going to Crew Nation, Live Nation’s global relief fund for live music workers. The limited edition tee can be purchased HERE.