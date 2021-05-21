Today, Vance Joy has released a brand new song called “Missing Piece” — the first taste of new solo music from him in three years. The single follows his most recent collaboration with Benny Blacno and Marshmello, “You.”

“Missing Piece” was written virtually during a COVID-19 lockdown by Vance Joy and Joel Little (Lorde, Khalid, Taylor Swift), and was inspired by people all over the globe being separated from their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic and is a song for our times.

“’Missing Piece’ is a song about being separated from someone you love,” Vance says. “It can be tough but when what you have is good you know that these separations are just small stuff; you’re both holding the line. It’s about the stillness you find when you are together. I wrote it with Joel Little on a zoom call. I’m a big fan of his great songwriting and production. I think we tapped into something that’s relatable given so many people around the world have been separated recently due to restricted travel.”

Announced exclusively on Variety this morning, “Missing Piece” will make an impressive television debut on tonight’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airing THURSDAY, MAY 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Grey’s Anatomy music supervisor Kasey Truman and Vance Joy spoke with Variety about the song’s meaningful use in the show, with the outlet declaring: “‘Missing Piece’ is a tried-and-true love song, centered on the feeling of finally finding — as the title suggests — your missing puzzle piece. Over uplifting guitar riffs, Joy sings in the chorus: ‘Because when I’m in a room with you, that missing piece is found / You know when you’re by my side, darling, nothing can break us down.’”

“Missing Piece” arrives with a charming, playful video from Melbourne based director Annelise Hickey and sees Vance Joys love going to extreme lengths to deliver him his forgotten lunch.