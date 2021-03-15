Lauren Mayhew returns to the release radar with ‘Boys’, her first release of 2021 featuring production courtesy of New York City-based DJ/producer INViDA.

Lauren graciously took time out of her insanely busy schedule to sit down with me to chat about her music and acting career, what makes her Lauren, her newest single “Boys,” as well as so many exciting things to see from her in the very near future! Watch the full interview in the video above!

Mayhew, known as Lolo Mayhew, is a highly-established, extremely well-rounded talent in the entertainment landscape who has taken her creative sonic vision on tour across the U.S., South Africa, Belgium, Holland, Dubai, and Tokyo. In her early years, she was in an all-girl teenage pop/R&B group, P.Y.T., signed by Sony’s Epic Records from 1998-2002. She also performed and opened for Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Destiny’s Child, and Sting at several Super Bowl halftime shows. Over time, she has had guest roles as an actress on hit TV series such as Dexter and the CSI and Law & Order series.

Additionally, she also has lent her impressive vocal talent to animated work as well, serving as the lead character Val Thundershock in the new Hulu-based series TrollsTopia.

‘Boys’ immediately kicks off with a punch, featuring Mayhew’s commanding vocal alongside a propulsively driving beat. The catchy rhythm is quickly introduced into the space, accompanied by hefty, in-your-face basslines and warbly synths. A wholly inclusive, quintessential party anthem, the track audibly evokes a sensual playfulness, effortlessly enticing the listener with each passing second. Primed with the dancefloor top-of-mind, this exhilarating four-on-the-floor rinser is a certified hit.

Out now on Tipsy Records, ‘Boys’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

