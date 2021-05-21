Today, it has been announced that Craft Recordings will be doing a special vinyl reissue of Silverstein’s album, When Broken Is Easily Fixed. The debut album from the legendary post-hardcore band was originally released back in 2003 via Victory Records.

In stores on July 9th and available for pre-order today, the newly remastered album is pressed on 180-gram, canary yellow vinyl and housed in a tip-on jacket, and a limited-edition yellow marble vinyl can be found exclusively at Silverstein’s webstore.

Reflecting on the band’s new relationship with Concord, Silverstein bassist Billy Hamilton says, “When Craft Recordings took over the Victory Records back catalog, they reached out to discuss reissuing our first four albums. We figured the best place to start was at the beginning, with 2003’s ‘When Broken Is Easily Fixed.’ Back when we signed with Victory, we insisted that we wanted all of our albums pressed on vinyl. I was just getting into collecting vinyl around this time and was excited to get my hands on our first LP pressed to wax. We released just over 500 copies pressed on marble gray and translucent blue-colored vinyl with hand-silkscreened covers. At that point, we barely thought we would ever sell 500 copies of the album, let alone the roughly 250,000 that it eventually did.”

Hamilton continues, “The vinyl album remained out of print for over a decade, and that original pressing remains one of the most sought-after items by our most die-hard fans and collectors. While the record was eventually repressed in 2014, we wanted to raise the bar with this reissue. We went with a modern remaster and cut new lacquers, choosing to press on 180-gram vinyl with an elevated, vintage tip-on style jacket. Being a massive collector of vinyl now, I not only love having a record that sounds good, but also one that feels and looks aesthetically pleasing. I can’t wait to get my hands and ears on a copy of this reissue!”

On top of the reissue news, Silverstein today have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for an extensive North American headlining tour. The 19-date run kicks off November 4th at Cleveland’s House of Blues and concludes December 12th at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall. Head here for tickets and more information.

Tour dates:

November 4 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

November 5 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

November 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

November 9 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

November 11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

November 13 – Salt Lake City, UT ­– The Depot

November 15 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

November 16 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

November 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

November 20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

November 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl at the LINQ Promenade

November 23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

November 26 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

November 27 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

November 28 – Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live

November 30 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

December 3 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at the Masquerade

December 12 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall