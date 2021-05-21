NEEDTOBREATHE have just released their brand new single, “I Wanna Remember,” which features 7-tiem Grammy Award-winer Carrie Underwood. The song will appear not heir upcoming album, Into the Mystery, which is due out June 30th.
Underwood also appears alongside the band in the track’s official music video, which exclusively world premiered earlier today on CMT, MTV, and ViacomCBS’ Times Square Billboard. Watch it now below.
“‘I Wanna Remember’ is a nostalgic track and takes you back to the moments you never want to forget. We all came from small towns, and those roots have cemented into the fabric of the band and our music,” NEEDTOBREATHE shared. “Bear worked with Carrie on some of her recent projects, and we felt like her small town roots and humble beginnings were the perfect addition to this song. As soon as we got into the studio, we felt a connection with her as if she was a long time member of the band. Having someone with her talent and spirit sing on the song is an absolute honor for us.”
“I have been a huge fan of NEEDTOBREATHE forever and I was so honored when the stars aligned and Bear agreed to lend his incredible vocals to a song on my recent gospel album,” says Underwood. “Needless to say, I was thrilled when he and the band invited me to be a part of their new project. I love the song and have had the best time getting to know and sing with these amazingly talented guys.”
Into The Mystery is available to pre-order and pre-save starting today here. Limited edition merch offerings are available exclusively through NEEDTOBREATHE’s online store here. The band has also unveiled the album’s full tracklisting, which features additional collaborations with Jon Foreman of Switchfoot and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
What I’m Here For
Into The Mystery
Sunshine
Carry Me (feat. Jon Foreman of Switchfoot)
I Am Yours
Chances
Sittin’ in the Back Seat
Give Me A Chance
Don’t Throw All the Good Things Away (feat. Natalie Hemby)
Innocence
I Wanna Remember (feat. Carrie Underwood)
West Texas Wind
Tour dates:
September 07, 2021 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
September 08, 2021 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
September 10, 2021 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 11, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy City Amphitheater
September 13, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
September 14, 2021 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union OAT
September 16, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
September 17, 2021 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery
September 18, 2021 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
September 19, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater
September 21, 2021 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 23, 2021 – Fargo, ND – Bluestem Center for the Arts – Bluestem Amphitheater
September 24, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
September 25, 2021 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
September 26, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 28, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
September 30, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Radius
October 01, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
October 02, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Nautica Pavilion
October 03, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA – Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center
October 07, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
October 08, 2021 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
October 09, 2021 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
October 10, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
October 12, 2021 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater
October 14, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 15, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater