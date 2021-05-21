Grammy-nominee, K.Flay teams up with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello on her latest single ‘TGIF’. The single comes from K.Flay’s forthcoming EP Inside Voices which is set to release on June 11th via BMG. “I started writing this when Donald Trump was president, a time when I felt so acutely that my government didn’t represent me, that my government was filled with lunatics and criminals. And I was simultaneously fixated on the absurdity of the work week — this notion that Fridays are inherently a day of celebration. TGIF. It feels like a rally cry for capitalism, when you take a step back and really consider it”, explains K.Flay regarding the single. Tom Morello adds, “K.Flay is smart, powerful, honest and unafraid in her music and in her life. As co-survivors of the Northern Illinois suburbs we have a kinship and a friendship that makes for great synergy when we rock together, as is on full display with the beautifully caustic ‘TGIF’.”

“The song came together in this amazing way, from me writing alone in my studio, to working with Tommy English and JT Daly (my longtime collaborators) on production, to asking Tom Morello to record the guitars and rip a solo. The word I kept using during the process was DEMENTED. I wanted the track to feel demented, unhinged, insane.”

– K.Flay –

K.Flay has been an artists that Substream has supported from the get go. She has always brought a fresh approach to her sound and what she delivers in this latest single ‘TGIF’ is no shock to us. K.Flay will continue to push the boundaries and is a musical force to be reckoned with.

UK Headline Date Announced for 2022

Jan 28th – Village Underground, London

Jan 29th – Gorilla, Manchester

Tickets are on sale now via Eventim here.

Inside Voices EP

Four Letter Words

Dating My Dad (feat. Travis Barker)

TGIF (feat. Tom Morello)

Good Girl

My Name Isn’t Katherine

