Virginia recording artist El Jubo ascended to regional recognition in 2019 and 2020 with tons of new music like “Problems,” “Right Here” and the notable mention Summer Wars album. Jubo’s buzz reached all the way to the ATL and the superproducer, Zaytoven, co-signed the rising star as his next-up artist. Today, the two come together for a creative heavy bass-driven new single, titled, “Paper.”

For the new collaboration, the newcomer and legendary producer enlist the sounds of Don Kevo for a bouncy, creative, money-motivated anthem. Speaking on his creative process El Jubo states: “When people ask me how I make music I never really know what to say because I don’t have a defined process. I just dive into the music and let the beat speak to me than through me. How I feel in the moment really influences the vibe I’m on.”

The new song prepares for the anticipated album release coming in 2021. “Paper” is available on all streaming platforms via Star Light Records. Zaytoven appears on the single via own imprint.

Stream El Jubo and Zaytoven’s new song “Paper” below and follow El Jubo on Instagram.