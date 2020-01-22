Hayley Williams announces debut solo record + drops “Simmer”

Hayley Williams — the longtime energetic lead singer of Paramore — has announced her highly anticipated debut album, Petals for Armor.

While the record won’t be out until May 8th (via Atlantic Records), Hayley Williams has released the debut single today, “Simmer.” Along with the single comes an accompanying music video directed by Warren Fu, who previously headed up Paramore’s “Rose-Colored Boy” video. Fu helped write the story for the video, along with Williams and Paramore bandmates Taylor York and Joey Howard, and creative director Lindsey Byrnes.

Hayley Williams explains in a statement:

“I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project. Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing PETALS FOR ARMOR. And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation. I’m in a band with my favorite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more. I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and FEELS exactly as I’d hoped it would. Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with.”

Watch the new music video for “Simmer” below, and keep your eyes out for more updates soon regarding the new solo album from Hayley Williams.