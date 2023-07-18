Today, Harm’s Way has announced that they will be releasing their brand new album, Common Suffering, on September 29th via Metal Blade Records. It will be their second album released via Metal Blade and their first album since 2018’s Posthuman. Pre-orders can be found here.

To go alongside the announcement of Common Suffering, Harm’s Way have released the album’s first single, “Silent Wolf,” which is also the album opener.

“‘Silent Wolf’ was birthed out of observing a sense of persistent distrust in governing bodies and systems of power in our current cultural climate,” says vocalist James Pligge. “It speaks on the faith, or lack of faith, many have in these systems and an overall feeling of inertia and paranoia with status quo operations… leading many to the question: ‘what is really informing our reality?”

Watch the Finn O’Connell-directed music video below.

Artwork:

Track-listing: