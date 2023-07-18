Today, renowned alternative-rock band Citizen have announced that they will be releasing their fifth studio album, Calling the Dogs, on October 6th. It is the follow-up to 2021’s Life In Your Glass World and can be pre-ordered here and pre-saved here.
Alongside the album announcement, Citizen have released a new single titled “If You’re Lonely” — ushering in a new era for the band. The accompanying music video is captured through a nostalgic lens as it shows Citizen playing out of their garage while the suburban chaos of neighborhood politics ensues around them.
Reflecting on the song’s emotional depth, Citizen’s Mat Kerekes shares, “I grew up around a narcissistic parent and absorbed a lot of that behavior over time, negatively affecting people close to me. ‘If You’re Lonely’ is about recognizing that, growing from it, and becoming a reliable shoulder to lean on.”
“If You’re Lonely” is not only a compelling introduction to the new era, but it is a remarkable testament to Citizens ability to reinvent themselves with each album. The forthcoming LP is the band’s most poignant body of work yet, as the record approaches themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and resilience. On Calling The Dogs, the band exemplifies that passionate songwriting and styling while stripping back to what they do best: guitar-driven rock ‘n roll.
On top of the album announcement and new single, Citizen have announced a world tour in support of Calling the Dogs. The first leg will see the band lighting up the stages coast-to-coast starting in Indianapolis on October 18 with stops in Las Vegas for When We Were Young Festival, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, and more, before concluding their US trek in Chicago on November 26th. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning in February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.
Artwork:
Tour dates:
October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex
October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego
October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville
October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit
November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar
November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin
November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees
November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade
November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat
November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw
November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy
November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church
February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House
February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX
February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36
February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust
February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta
February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta
February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo