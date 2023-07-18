Today, renowned alternative-rock band Citizen have announced that they will be releasing their fifth studio album, Calling the Dogs, on October 6th. It is the follow-up to 2021’s Life In Your Glass World and can be pre-ordered here and pre-saved here.

Alongside the album announcement, Citizen have released a new single titled “If You’re Lonely” — ushering in a new era for the band. The accompanying music video is captured through a nostalgic lens as it shows Citizen playing out of their garage while the suburban chaos of neighborhood politics ensues around them.

Reflecting on the song’s emotional depth, Citizen’s Mat Kerekes shares, “I grew up around a narcissistic parent and absorbed a lot of that behavior over time, negatively affecting people close to me. ‘If You’re Lonely’ is about recognizing that, growing from it, and becoming a reliable shoulder to lean on.”

“If You’re Lonely” is not only a compelling introduction to the new era, but it is a remarkable testament to Citizens ability to reinvent themselves with each album. The forthcoming LP is the band’s most poignant body of work yet, as the record approaches themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and resilience. On Calling The Dogs, the band exemplifies that passionate songwriting and styling while stripping back to what they do best: guitar-driven rock ‘n roll.

On top of the album announcement and new single, Citizen have announced a world tour in support of Calling the Dogs. The first leg will see the band lighting up the stages coast-to-coast starting in Indianapolis on October 18 with stops in Las Vegas for When We Were Young Festival, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, and more, before concluding their US trek in Chicago on November 26th. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning in February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.

Artwork:

Tour dates:

October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville

October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit

November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar

November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin

November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees

November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade

November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw

November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy

November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church

February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House

February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX

February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36

February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust

February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta

February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta

February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo