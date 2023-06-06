DCD2/Fueled by Ramen’s artist nothing,nowhere. has announced that he will heading out on a lengthy headlining tour this fall dubbed the “Void Eternal Fall 2023 tour.” Support for the tour will come from SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX.
The tour will be in support of his latest album, Void Eternal. The album makes the beginning of a new, heavier chapter for nothing,nowhwere. and stands as perhaps his most bold offering yet; 12 tracks that journey into the darkness, a path that he walks down as far as it will go.
This fall, nothing,nowhere. will kick off the five-week headlining run on September 5th with a hometown show in Burlington, Vermont and run coast-to-coast hitting major markets before wrapping up on October 12th in Santa Ana, California. Ticket pre-sales go live today, June 6th at 12pm ET, with general on-sale tickets beginning this Friday, June 9th at 12pm ET. More information on tickets can be found here, and all announced tour dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
September 5th in Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
September 6th in New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
September 8th in Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
September 9th in Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
September 10th in Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
September 12th in Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
September 13th in Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
September 14th in Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
September 16th in Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
September 17th in Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
September 18th in Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
September 20th in Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
September 21st in Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*
September 22nd in St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
September 23rd in Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ The Masquerade
September 25th in Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
September 26th in Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
September 28th in Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
September 29th in Dallas, TX @ The Studio @ The Factory
October 1st in Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
October 2nd in Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
October 3rd in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
October 5th in Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
October 6th in Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
October 8th in Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
October 10th in Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
October 11th in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 12th in Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
* = Festival (nothing,nowhere. only)