DCD2/Fueled by Ramen’s artist nothing,nowhere. has announced that he will heading out on a lengthy headlining tour this fall dubbed the “Void Eternal Fall 2023 tour.” Support for the tour will come from SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, and UnityTX.

The tour will be in support of his latest album, Void Eternal. The album makes the beginning of a new, heavier chapter for nothing,nowhwere. and stands as perhaps his most bold offering yet; 12 tracks that journey into the darkness, a path that he walks down as far as it will go.

This fall, nothing,nowhere. will kick off the five-week headlining run on September 5th with a hometown show in Burlington, Vermont and run coast-to-coast hitting major markets before wrapping up on October 12th in Santa Ana, California. Ticket pre-sales go live today, June 6th at 12pm ET, with general on-sale tickets beginning this Friday, June 9th at 12pm ET. More information on tickets can be found here, and all announced tour dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

September 5th in Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

September 6th in New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

September 8th in Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

September 9th in Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA

September 10th in Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

September 12th in Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

September 13th in Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

September 14th in Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

September 16th in Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

September 17th in Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

September 18th in Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

September 20th in Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

September 21st in Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*

September 22nd in St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

September 23rd in Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ The Masquerade

September 25th in Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

September 26th in Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

September 28th in Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

September 29th in Dallas, TX @ The Studio @ The Factory

October 1st in Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

October 2nd in Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

October 3rd in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 5th in Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

October 6th in Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

October 8th in Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

October 10th in Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

October 11th in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 12th in Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

* = Festival (nothing,nowhere. only)