Since becoming the youngest major label Country artist signed in the genre in nearly two decades, Mason Ramsey has continued to grind and establish himself in the music industry. While he first rose to stardom after being discovered singing in an aisle at his local Walmart, the Golconda, Illinois-bred singer has far more to offer than a quick viral moment.

His debut EP, Famous, dropped back in 2018 and features the title-track hit, and was quickly followed by his Twang EP in 2019, and proceeded to embark on two nationwide sold-out headlining tours.

Now, Ramsey has announced that he will be releasing his new single, “Reasons to Come Home,” on June 30th via Atlantic Records. The song is lifted from the 16-year old’s new EP, which is due out later his fall. It will be his first piece of new music since Twang.

“’Reasons To Come Home’ is a very special song to me. It’s all about my amazing grandparents, who raised me and are my only ties to my hometown of Golconda, IL. While the song is a love letter to Golconda and all the things I love there, it’s also a realization that when my grandparents are gone, I sadly won’t have any reason to go back to Golconda,” Ramsey says.

Stay tuned for more news to come from Ramsey as he gears up to make 2023 a big year.