In addition to previously announced festival appearances at Power Trip, Aftershock, and Louder Than Life, Tool have announced additional headlining performances for this fall. The newly-announced dates include six weeks of performances, including the band’s first Canadian dates since 2019.
Tickets for all non-festival shows will be on-sale this Friday, June 9th at 10am local time.
In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members on June 8 at 10 am local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9th.
Check out all of their announced dates below.
Tour dates:
September 22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
October 3 Loveland, CO Budweiser Event Center
October 6 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
October 8 Indio, CA Power Trip
October 10 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center
October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center
October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center
October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena
October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center
October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena
November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center
November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center
November 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena