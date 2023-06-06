In addition to previously announced festival appearances at Power Trip, Aftershock, and Louder Than Life, Tool have announced additional headlining performances for this fall. The newly-announced dates include six weeks of performances, including the band’s first Canadian dates since 2019.

Tickets for all non-festival shows will be on-sale this Friday, June 9th at 10am local time.

In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members on June 8 at 10 am local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9th.

Check out all of their announced dates below.

Tour dates:

September 22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

October 3 Loveland, CO Budweiser Event Center

October 6 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 8 Indio, CA Power Trip

October 10 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center

October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena

October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center

October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena

November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center

November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center

November 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena