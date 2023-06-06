Detroit artists Valid and Stretch Money have shared a new video for their song “So Divine”. A standout cut from their well-received recent LP Bill & Isiah, “So Divine”, produced by Pig Pen, has now been paired with a fresh visual. Putting on for the Motor City with each release, the veteran duo continue their run with “So Divine”, a poignant track accompanied by a refreshing, stylish visual that demonstrates their focus and creative abilities.

The lush synths and pulsating, rich bass of “So Divine” create a solid foundation for Valid and Stretch Money’s silky flows. They retain their characteristic rawness while adding an elegant flair on “So Divine”, further demonstrating the versatility they built with Bill & Isiah. The new video, directed by Jerry Reid and Slander King, features clean, fresh shots of Detroit at night, adding on to the song’s nocturnal feel and giving the song extra vividness.

There appears to be no slowing down for Valid and Stretch Money, as they continue their blazing 2023 run with a stylish visual that is easy to keep re-visiting. Give it a watch below and further familiarize yourself with these Detroit heavyweights.