Artist Manager Atreyue Ryken Helps Rank Against Me!’s Albums

For this piece, artist manager Atreyue Ryken and I wanted to do something a little different. Not only did we rank Against Me!’s studio albums, but we each discussed our favorite songs from said albums with a minor explanation. Enjoy and rock the fuck out.

7. Shape Shift with Me (2016)

AR – “333” –

We agree.

SW – “333” –

We agree.

6. Reinventing Axl Rose (2002)

AR – “Pints of Guinness Make You Strong” –

I made many fragmented beer memories because of this song.

SW – “Those Anarcho Punks Are Mysterious…” –

I did not rob a store because of this song.

5. Searching for a Former Clarity (2005)

AR – “Unprotected Sex with Multiple Partners” –

We agree part two.

SW – “Unprotected Sex with Multiple Partners” –

We agree part two.

4. Transgender Dysphoria Blues (2014)

AR – “Black Me Out” –

I first heard this song in its original acoustic version years before the album came out, and I made a lifelong friend/college band mate because of it.

SW – “Transgender Dysphoria Blues” –

Right from the get go, this album starts with its strong as fuck thesis statement.

3. As the Eternal Cowboy (2003)

AR – “Cliche Guevara” –

A bop.

SW – “Sink, Florida, Sink” –

I love it when a song starts with a strong and memorable vocal and this song exemplifies that.

2. New Wave (2007)

AR – “Borne on the FM Waves of The Heart” –

This song introduced me to Tegan and Sara, and its heartfelt catchiness powerfully resonates with its listeners.

SW – “The Ocean” –

Not only is this one of my favorite closing tracks ever, but this guttural and clever song is (by far) my favorite Against Me! tune.

1. White Crosses (2010)

AR: “White Crosses” –

The title track truly spoke to me as a teenager and it still does.