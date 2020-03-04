Cold announce intimate run, “A Different Kind of Tour”

Just last year, Cold released their first full-length album since 2011, and their Napalm Records debut, The Things We Can’t Stop. Today, the band have announced that they will continue to tour in support of the record with their “A Different Kind of Tour” this spring.

The tour is set to be one that fans of Cold won’t want to miss, as the band will be presenting themselves in a new, intimate element that will feature special stripped down sets of new songs and older, fan favorites like “Stupid Girl.”

Cold will kick off the tour on April 2nd in Laconia, New Hampshire and wrap up on May 30th in Flint, Michigan. Ticket for all shows will go on-sale this Thursday, March 5th here.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Tour dates:

4/2: Laconia, NH @ Granite St Music Hall

4/3: Albany, NY @ Hollows

4/4: Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

4/5: Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

4/9: Ft. Meyers, FL @ Buddha Rock Club

4/10: Destin, FL @ Destin Rocks

4/12: Greer, SC @ The Spinning Jenny

4/14: Charlotte, NC @ Underground

4/15: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

4/17: Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall

4/18: Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolf Auditorium

4/19: Easton, PA @ One Center Square

4/23: Boston, MA @ City Winery

4/24: Harrisburg, PA @ Midtown Arts Center

4/25: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

4/26: Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

4/29: Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester

4/30: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

5/1: Harrison, OH @ Blue Note

5/2: Lombard, IL @ Brauer House

5/4: Milwaukee, WI @ Shank

5/6: Minneapolis, MN @ Turf

5/7: Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s

5/8: Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

5/9: Denver, CO @ Marquis

5/13: Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

5/15: Austin, TX @ Come and Take it Live

5/20: Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock

5/22: Amarillo, TX @ Hoots

5/23: Dallas, TX @ Trees

5/24: San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

5/27: St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

5/28: Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

5/29: Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

5/30: Flint, MI @ Machine Shop