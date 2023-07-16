Brooklyn recording artist GVO Yen hits the mic and deliver a buzzworthy lyrical assault for Block Work TV, and the two release a visual for the performance called “No Adlibs.” Rising to the occasion with a M.C. Hammer entourage, Yen raps like a man possessed with bars about being a playboy with every woman at his beckon call, address the haters, being the flyest out, and more. Yen and crew are amplified with red cups, rocking designer wardrobe, and several beautiful women twerking alongside the star.

Best known for his collection of standout projects Hue Heff (2020) and The Return of Hue Heff (2021), which includes breakout songs “Toxic,” “Lifestyle,” and “No Hook.” GVO Yen is charismatic, crafty, and undeniable. “No Adlibs” follows Yen’s latest single “Drifting.” And with the new visual generating huge attention, now is the perfect time for newfound fans to get familiar with the rising star.

“No Adlibs (Stuyami)” is available now on all streaming platforms via GVO The Label. After the song, feel free to check out more of GVO Yen’s music and more on social media. GVO Yen is an artist-to-watch.

Watch “No Adlibs” below.