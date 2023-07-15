Alex Mali, a soulful artist hailing from Brooklyn, NY, is setting the tone with her unique blend of Dancehall R&B/Pop. Her latest single “DinnerTime,” (out today) is a song that emerged from the theme of self-confidence and empowerment and serves as a tantalizing taste of her upcoming debut album.

The title itself, “DinnerTime,” hints at a playful exploration of sensuality and self-confidence, as Alex expertly crafts catchy puns and wordplay throughout the track. With a sensual and poetic approach, she implies wanting to skip dinner and wanting to be the main course instead. Alex Mali explores the concept of women comparing themselves to “a snack” or “a meal,” delving into her own perspective and redefining what it means to be sexy. Through the song, she creates a sensual atmosphere that is both bold and delicate, showcasing her unique storytelling ability.

Alex Mali finds passion and solace in the power of music. It served as a grounding force during her struggle with depression in her first year of college and continues to be a source of comfort and expression. Through her music, she aims to provide a safe space for listeners to navigate their own emotions and find solace.

When it comes to her sound, Alex Mali describes it as Dancehall R&B/Pop, representing her Jamaican and Trinidadian roots. Her fusion of genres creates a distinct and authentic sonic experience that reflects her upbringing and influences.

One of the proudest moments in Alex Mali’s music career so far was being sampled by Dancehall artist Kranium. Being recognized and sampled by an artist she grew up listening to was a surreal and gratifying experience, highlighting her early success in the industry.

Alex Mali’s message to her fans and listeners is to embrace the journey of self-discovery, finding beauty in every phase, setback, and triumph. She urges her audience to appreciate their own evolution, trusting the process and staying resilient through the highs and lows of life.

“Finding yourself is a journey and you should allow yourself the grace to find the beauty in every phase, every setback and every triumph,” Alex Mali says. “Go through those emotions with confidence in knowing that all will be as it’s meant to be because you have appreciated the evolution and trusted the process. Keep going.”

