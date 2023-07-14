Nahvi, DKdoitall, and Gerk Major have been making a lot of noise in 2023’s game changing hip hop scene. After receiving critically acclaimed reviews for their latest work, the trio reunites to keep the buzz growing with the release of their new music video for latest track, titled “Mr. Me Too.” While the title is familiar to most hardcore hip hop fans, the song and visual delivers a refreshing look filled with outstanding new age lyricism and star power.

The new song and video follows the critical acclaim for Nahvi and DK’s debut album Go Be Great released last April. While “Mr. Me Too” is the latest offspring of the trio’s continued hitmaking. Before the new single, Go Be Great includes breakout songs “Stoopid” and “Go ‘Head God.” Nahvi and DK’s debut project is the perfect continuation after “Mr. Me Too.”

“Mr. Me Too” exemplifies a compelling fusion of talent and determination, reaffirming Nahvi, DKDoItAll, and Gerk Major as a triumphant force within the hip-hop industry. The music video embodies an expansive vision, using green screens and multiple settings to bring itself to life, igniting a sense of invincible confidence that resonates with Gerk Major and DKDoItAll’s screen personas.

“Mr. Me Too” is only the beginning. For what’s next by Nahvi, DK, and Gerk Major individually and together, follow them on social media.

Take a look at “Mr. Me Too” below.