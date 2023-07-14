Multi-platinum Seattle rock band Candlebox — who first rose to the top of the charts with singles like “Far Behind,” “You,” and “Cover Me” off their self-titled debut album — have officially revealed all of the details for their upcoming final studio album, The Long Goodbye. The album is currently set to be released on August 25th via Round Hill Records.

Additionally, Candlebox have released the album’s first single, “Punks.” The track is a cautionary tale for young bands that they won’t be the hot new thing forever. Charging forward with a slashing guitar riff and rapid-fire drums, front man and songwriter Kevin Martin howls about quick-burning success and vacuous trends.

“Candlebox weren’t the punks that paved the road for all these other bands that came along, but the statement is that music has always been there and nobody’s really doing anything differently,” shares Martin. “You think that you’re invincible and you try to grab all those things that come along with being in a rock band and touring the world. But inevitably, you’re left with yourself, and if you don’t have something within yourself that can keep you grounded, what are you doing it for?”

Watch the official music video for “Punks” below and pre-order/pre-save The Long Goodbye here.

Celebrating 30 years of success, Candlebox is capping off their long and influential career with The Long Goodbye. The new 10-track collection, produced by Don Miggs, finds the group taking stock of evolving maturity, fleeting time, and lasting love, all while kicking a lot of ass. In addition to the hard-rocking lead single “Punks,” The Long Goodbye includes the sneering statement of independence “What Do You Need,” co-written by Nick Brown of the alt-rock band Mona, who also appears on the track, and the moody, atmospheric “Elegante,” where Kevin dives headlong into creative wordplay as Miggs and the band mimic a synth-pop vibe with guitars and drums. Elsewhere is the acoustic “Maze” and “Cellphone Jesus,” where Kevin allows some of his worldview to seep in as he searches for a sign from above for a damaged society.

Full artwork and track listing for The Long Goodbye below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Punks What Do You Need ft. Mona Elegante I Should Be Happy Nails On A Chalkboard Ugly Maze Cellphone Jesus Foxy Hourglass

Tour dates:

Friday, July 14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour ^

Saturday, July 15 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre +

Sunday, July 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Resort Casino +

Tuesday, July 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre +

Thursday, July 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre +

Friday, July 21 – Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel +

Sunday, July 23 – Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium +

Tuesday, July 25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium +

Thursday, July 27 – Spokane, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest +

Friday, July 28 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Wednesday, August 2 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

Thursday, August 3 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center ^

Friday, August 4 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena +

Saturday, August 5 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater +

Sunday, August 6 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridgers ^

Wednesday, August 9 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +

Friday, August 11 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove +

Saturday, August 12 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fairgrounds Grandstand +

Sunday, August 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall ^

Wednesday, August 16 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater +

Friday, August 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

Saturday, August 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

Wednesday, August 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square +

Friday, August 25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

Saturday, August 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater +

Tuesday, August 29 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

Wednesday, August 30 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park +

Friday, September 1 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium +

Saturday, September 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Wednesday, September 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +

Thursday, September 7 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort ^

Friday, September 8 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena +

Saturday, September 9 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater +

Wednesday, September 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater +

Friday, September 15 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Saturday, September 16 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater +

Wednesday, September 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater +

Friday, September 22 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

Saturday, September 23 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land +

Saturday, October 14 – Santiago, Chile @ Milenia 2023 *

Saturday, October 21 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort +

^ indicates headlining show

+ indicates dates with 3 Doors Down

* indicates festival date