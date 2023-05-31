Extreme-metal supergroup, Empire State Bastard have announced that they will be releasing their debut album, Rivers of Heresy, on September 1st via Roadrunner Records. The album will feature the band’s debut single, “Harvest,” which was released this past March.

Empire State Bastard is comprised of Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil, Biffy’s live guitarist and solo artist Mike Vennart, legendary Slayer/Testament/Mr. Bungle drummer Dave Lombardo, with Naomi Macleod of Bitch Falcon rounding out the live line-up on bass.

Vennart candidly states, “I set about making the most fucking poisonous vile music I possibly could, just unabridged hatred in musical form.”

Neil adds, “Lyrically, it’s as misanthropic and nihilistic as I’ve ever written.”

Rivers of Heresy is available for pre-order and pre-save here. In addition to its digital release, it will be released on the following limited edition physical formats: CD with an exclusive 24-page fanzine; poison green vinyl and red / black marble vinyl; and cassette. The Deluxe vinyl bundle adds a 7” single featuring “Harvest” and a non-album b-side to either album vinyl.

Up next, Empire State Bastard will play select international festival dates this summer, including UK sets at Download, Glastonbury and ArcTanGent before heading to the states for an appearance at Riot Fest this September. For tickets and more information on Empire State Bastard’s upcoming live dates, head here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: