Multi-platinum rock band Stand have just released the official music video for their latest hit single, “Lowest In Me.” The song is lifted off their upcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen, which is set to be release this fall via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

The “Lowest In Me” video — directed by Djay Brawner — is set inside a mental institution, with the dark heaviness of the song fitting the despair of the asylum walls themselves.

Watch the latest video from Staind below.

Tour dates:

Tue Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Aug 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sun Aug 20 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater