Multi-platinum rock band Stand have just released the official music video for their latest hit single, “Lowest In Me.” The song is lifted off their upcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen, which is set to be release this fall via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.
The “Lowest In Me” video — directed by Djay Brawner — is set inside a mental institution, with the dark heaviness of the song fitting the despair of the asylum walls themselves.
Watch the latest video from Staind below.
Tour dates:
Tue Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Jul 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Aug 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sun Aug 20 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater