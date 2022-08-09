VOICES is a community that discusses, develops, and distributes resources by Black Christian content creators for communities of color. Today — in support of the brand’s new historic documentary — the brand shares the original motion picture soundtrack, titled Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom. A 13-song collection that echoes the truth and revelation of how the recently recognized federal holiday Juneteenth came to be. The project features previously released singles “Where Do We Go,” and “Black As Heaven,” and a-list features from hip hop’s biggest names such as Lecrae and Propaganda, who appear on a new posse cut “Black Reconstruction.”

The documentary’s synopsis is as followed:

Uncover the deep spiritual significance of America’s newest federal holiday with pastor Rasool Berry in “Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom,” a new documentary film presented by the Our Daily Bread Voices Collection and Our Daily Bread Media. Learn how Scripture inspired the faith of enslaved people, travel to the church where America’s first Juneteenth celebration took place, and uncover why newly liberated men and women credited God for their freedom. With special guests Ms. Opal Lee, Lecrae, and more, you’ll journey to Galveston, Texas to discover a faith stronger than suffering.

Take a look at the documentary below.

The doc paired up with popular music outlet Rapzilla to spread the film’s awareness, with curator Rasool Berry stating:

“The first celebration of what has become known as Juneteenth took place at a church in Galveston, and I discovered that people who were closest to it understood their emancipation on spiritual terms. To really understand that story, we need to grasp their perspective on their own emancipation. The church is where the story starts, but that’s not where the faith component ends. The role of the Black church in establishing communities was really vital, I discovered.”

Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom: A Documentary from @Our Daily Bread Voices Collection is directed by Ya’Ke Smith.

After the listen, feel free to check out more of VOICES via social media.

Check out the full project below.