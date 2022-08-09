Massachusetts Corey Hales serenades guests at a backyard boogie by the pool in the new visual for his latest single “Cool It Down.” In the Caleb Edens-directed visual, Hales blends various genres with his soulful R&B vocals over classical instrumental and pop-folk vibe. As the days turn to night in the latest visual, Hales’ performance certifies him as an artist-to-watch as we wined down 2022.

Hales on the making of “Cool It Down”: “I bought a mustang and was living on my own for the first time in Charleston, but on a cruise home from my Monday gig I was left thinking about this girl I had just met at the show. I think we all have those moments in our head where we map out everything we wish we said to someone and that’s exactly when the record was born. It’s also the first song I had written as a newly single person after a 5 year relationship, so it’s my personal favorite because all of my memories associated with the song are still super fun and positive.”

“Cool It Down” prepares for the release fo the artist’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, coming soon. “Cool It Down” is available on all DSPs via CAH Music/Foundation Media. Stream it here. Want more Corey Hales? Follow the rising star on social media for up-to-the-minute news.

You may watch Corey Hales’ new video for “Cool It Down” below.