Today, the one and only Atreyu have announced that they will be releasing their new EP, The Moment You Find Your Flame, on August 18th via Spinefarm Records. It comes hot on the heels of their most recent EP, The Hope of a Spark.

To go along with the EP announcement, Atreyu have released the lead single, “Gone,” which can be found blow. Inspired initially by ideas brought by guitarist Dan Jacobs,“Gone” is an arena-ready rock anthem that yearns for a lost love and laments the personal failings that brought about the relationship’s demise.

The Moment You Find Your Flame EP, produced by long-time collaborator John Feldman,reflects the struggle in recognizing one’s self-worth and it touches on internal battles, self-doubt, and insecurities that can overshadow one’s perception of their own abilities. The band has found its own flame, a metaphor for their soul-baring introspection and providing comfort and catharsis through music in the face of universal emotions that unite us all.

‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ is the path you’ve set out on to recovery. You’ve followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still,” said Atreyu’s bassist/vocalist Porter McKnight.

Additionally, Atreyu has announced The Beautiful Dark of Life, an album that is due out later this year as part of the EP series delivering the final chapter of the Seasons of Life concept.

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be,” Jacobs explains. “And together, right now, that makes us the best band we’ve ever been.”

“Everything that we have put out to this point has built up to this moment,” concluded Jacobs. “Something special is happening with ATREYU right now. We can feel the creativity and collaboration when the five of us get in the studio. We can feel the confidence we all give each other when we stand on stage together. And we can see it in the audience when they’re losing their minds. They’re having as good a time as we are ourselves.”

