After more than touring and consistently selling out venues all across the world, legendary rock band the Eagles have announced today their upcoming “The Long Goodbye” will be the band’s final tour ever.

The Eagles list of accomplishments is too much for this article alone. The bird’s eye view of the highlights, though, include having sold more than 150 million albums worldwide , scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They’ve received six Grammy-awards, got inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 — their very first year of eligibility.

Perhaps most impressively , the band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 album is the best-selling album in history. A feat The Eagles held for years before being surpassed by Michael Jackson’s Thriller in 2009 following his passing, but then re-gained the record in 2018 and currently still hold it as Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is certified 38-times platinum by the RIAA. Furthermore, Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum.

The Eagles have released the following statement via press release today:

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.

With love and gratitude,

The Eagles”

Thirteen shows have initially been announced, although “The Long Goodbye” is expected to continue into 2025. The Eagles long-time contemporaries and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Steely Dan will be joining these shows and celebrating their own 50+ year career.

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12 for all announced shows. The general on-sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10am local time.

Tour dates:

Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Monday, September 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, September 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Thursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Monday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Friday, November 17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center